-$0.22 EPS Expected for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.21). Clene posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 575.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 9,823.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $352.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.11. Clene has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

