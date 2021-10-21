-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. UBS Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

In other news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 925,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,000. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYLN opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

