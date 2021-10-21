$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 89,388 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 634,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 104,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.70 million, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

