-$0.35 EPS Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $159,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,076. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,077. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 0.58. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

