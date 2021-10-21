$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

FGBI stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.