$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.85. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after buying an additional 57,313 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

