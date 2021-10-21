1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $601,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 7,031 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $225,695.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,973 shares of company stock worth $4,871,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $22,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

