1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Down 3.6%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.42. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 727,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $601,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,454 over the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 463,393 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 359.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 390,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

