$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.28. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

