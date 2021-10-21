100,000 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Bought by Price Michael F

Price Michael F bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $24.44. 53,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

