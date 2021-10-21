$103.97 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $103.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.20 million and the lowest is $103.30 million. Qualys reported sales of $93.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $406.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $406.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $454.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.19 million to $458.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $3,627,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,326 shares of company stock valued at $52,331,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,368,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,842,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

