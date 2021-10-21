$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $150,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $470,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.58. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

