1,200,000 Shares in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Bought by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 11.79% of Pine Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth $134,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $639,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,277,000.

PTOC remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Thursday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,317. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

