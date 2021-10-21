$123.80 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report sales of $123.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.41 million. NewAge reported sales of $62.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $500.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.56 million to $509.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $557.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.23 million to $563.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.71 million.

NBEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $203.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 191.0% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 158,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NewAge by 94.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NewAge by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 112,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NewAge by 13.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,254,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 143,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NewAge in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

