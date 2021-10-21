12,300 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.27 and its 200 day moving average is $136.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.