139,800 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Purchased by Taal Capital Management LP

Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000. News accounts for about 2.8% of Taal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of News by 72.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of News by 48.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of News by 48.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of News by 2.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,341,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,861,000 after purchasing an additional 262,991 shares in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWS stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.59. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

