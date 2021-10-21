1,400,000 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,040,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.41% of MGIC Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

MTG opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

