1,500 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Taal Capital Management LP

Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Taal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,824.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,551.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,887.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.