1,500,000 Shares in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) Purchased by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 4.38% of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTPA. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,880,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $41,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $14,640,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $14,640,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

FTPA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,661. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

