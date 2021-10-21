1,500,000 Shares in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Acquired by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,475,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 12.54% of GX Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXII. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $5,307,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000.

Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.69 during trading on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,559. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

