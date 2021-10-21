$16.38 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will post sales of $16.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.94 billion. MetLife posted sales of $16.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $65.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 billion to $66.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $66.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.64 billion to $69.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,419,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. MetLife has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

