1607 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 16,400 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 44,786 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BGT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 95,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.