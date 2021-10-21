1607 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 188,796 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 188,796 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 2.43% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $284,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 218,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,379. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

