1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,100 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,156,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up approximately 2.0% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $42,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of ADX stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $20.78. 50,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,617. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $20.91.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.