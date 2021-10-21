1607 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,777 shares during the period. The New Germany Fund accounts for about 1.4% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $28,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 110.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.74. 410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,102. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.