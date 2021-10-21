1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $30 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 545,622 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.01% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $29,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 239,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 96,968 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 674.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,466. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.