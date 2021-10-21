1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,300,504 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the period.

Shares of BCX stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,864. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

