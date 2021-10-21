1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGU. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MGU traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

