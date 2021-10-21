1607 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,847,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,367,100 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 2.46% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 53.6% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 32.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.0272 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

