1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 39,486 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,486 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EGF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

