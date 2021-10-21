1607 Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902,550 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $79,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $26.32. 3,220,614 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.