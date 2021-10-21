1607 Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,165 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II makes up about 1.2% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth $156,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth $45,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 56,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 26.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 83,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,237. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

