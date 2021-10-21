1607 Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,614 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.8% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 7.93% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $36,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 737,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 31,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,261. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

