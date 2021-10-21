1607 Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,244 shares during the quarter. The European Equity Fund accounts for approximately 1.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 28.58% of The European Equity Fund worth $23,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $383,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 42.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 52.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 85,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

