1607 Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,036,993 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $32,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 672.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,341. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.