1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 117,600 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,600 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 8.55% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 11,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,911. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

