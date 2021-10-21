1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,738 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,001,000 after acquiring an additional 78,369 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 418,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.98. 37,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,503. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

