1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 175,225 Shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,285,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,225 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund comprises 1.4% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 24.50% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $28,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEQ. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JEQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,041. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

