1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 22,890 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,890 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHN. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The China Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,756,000 after acquiring an additional 71,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in The China Fund in the first quarter worth $251,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. 12,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,622. The China Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN).

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.