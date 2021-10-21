1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 36,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $95,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,476,000 after buying an additional 26,159,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,475,000 after buying an additional 4,013,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,072.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after buying an additional 1,514,848 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,261,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after buying an additional 676,338 shares during the period.

EZU stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.88. 1,593,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

