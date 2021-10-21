1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,210 Shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. The Korea Fund accounts for 1.2% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 10.82% of The Korea Fund worth $25,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Korea Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.55. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06.

Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund, which seeks a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies. The firm invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

