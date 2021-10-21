1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 493,036 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,186,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493,036 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust comprises about 1.9% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $39,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,276,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after purchasing an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2,861.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the period.

BOE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 140,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,379. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

