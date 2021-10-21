1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 53,878 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53,878 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III makes up approximately 1.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 2.17% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $21,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 192,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 174,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

