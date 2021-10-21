1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 90,100 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,100 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 7.24% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

