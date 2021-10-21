1607 Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,452 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 424.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CII traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.22. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,256. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

