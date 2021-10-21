1607 Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 96,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund accounts for about 1.6% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $32,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,464,000 after purchasing an additional 699,384 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

NYSE CAF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.12. 27,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.