1607 Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,858 shares during the period. The Taiwan Fund comprises 1.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 8.73% of The Taiwan Fund worth $23,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.