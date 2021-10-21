$168.03 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post $168.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.10 million. Exterran posted sales of $169.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $653.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.40 million to $655.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $777.90 million, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $858.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. Exterran has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Exterran by 14.0% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 65.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 262,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 307,138 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth about $2,753,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 264.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 272,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.