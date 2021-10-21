172,401 Shares in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 172,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Tile Shop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

TTSH opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $96.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Tile Shop Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.