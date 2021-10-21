$175.42 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report sales of $175.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.27 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $221.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $779.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $781.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $808.22 million, with estimates ranging from $793.90 million to $833.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $149.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $94.77 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average is $144.68.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

